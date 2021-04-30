Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SENY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 983,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,433. Sauer Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Sauer Energy
