SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of SBAC opened at $298.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,987.07 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.29 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

