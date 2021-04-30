Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 6,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

