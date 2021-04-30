Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 6,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
