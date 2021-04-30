Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.85

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

