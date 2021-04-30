Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Eaton by 88.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,337. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

