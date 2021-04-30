Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

