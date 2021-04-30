Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,253,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

GTO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

