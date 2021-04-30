Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 69,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 148.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

