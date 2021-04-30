Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.15. 31,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

