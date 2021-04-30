Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $182.38. 93,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.