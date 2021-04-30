Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

