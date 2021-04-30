Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

SBGSY opened at $32.72 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

