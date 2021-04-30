Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

