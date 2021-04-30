Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

