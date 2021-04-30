Scotiabank Increases Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 75,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,192. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.