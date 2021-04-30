Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,479. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.