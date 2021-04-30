SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $180.29

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.29 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.39). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 229,323 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.72 million and a PE ratio of 56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11). Also, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

