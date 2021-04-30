Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.75. 251,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,465. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

