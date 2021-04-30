Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.