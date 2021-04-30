Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,471 Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Better World Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,305. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

