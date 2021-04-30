Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $862,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

