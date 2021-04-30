Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

