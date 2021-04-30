Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. 2,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $150.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

