Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 8,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 459,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $496.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

