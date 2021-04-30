Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

