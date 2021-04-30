Selway Asset Management Buys 1,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.82. 32,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,015. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

