Selway Asset Management Buys 1,780 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

RTX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

