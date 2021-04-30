Selway Asset Management Buys 360 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

ZBH traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.82. 3,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

