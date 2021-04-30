Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 10,000 Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000.

NYSE:FAII traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,285. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

