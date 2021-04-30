SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.24 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

