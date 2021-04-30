Semux Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,478.44 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $389,478.44 and $10.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011390 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003756 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

