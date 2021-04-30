Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.685 billion to $3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE ST traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 994,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,323. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

