Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.41 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.