ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

NOW stock traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.41. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $327.49 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,449 shares of company stock worth $20,509,855 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

