Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 70.5% in April

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $2.87 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

