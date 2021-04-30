Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 15,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $288.96 million and a PE ratio of 263.04.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.