Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 86.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,790 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 215,394 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 586,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.02 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.