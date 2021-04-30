Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAWLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shawcor stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

