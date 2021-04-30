Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.29.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$419.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.30. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.21.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. Analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.