Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 378,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,820. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.