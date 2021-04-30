Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. 26,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -241.62 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

