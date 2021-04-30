Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 6,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

