Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 4,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,173,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $515,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

