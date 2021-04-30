Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,370.20.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $52.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,180.23. 67,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,139.64. The company has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.