Shopify’s (SHOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1,844.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded down C$58.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1,455.93. The company had a trading volume of 73,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,895. The stock has a market cap of C$181.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87. Shopify has a one year low of C$840.01 and a one year high of C$1,900.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,435.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,455.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

