Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

