Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MONY opened at GBX 269.80 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

