Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Expands By 180.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DWUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

