Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 44.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

