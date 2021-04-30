Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Drops By 37.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

